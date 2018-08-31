A Lafayette man shot early Friday has died in a hospital, according to a Lafayette Police Department press release.
Ricky Wiltz, 21, was shot around 1 a.m. in the 300 block of Lafayette Street, according to the report. Wiltz was hospitalized and listed as "critical but stable," but he died a few hours later.
Police have not identified a suspect, but continue to investigate the homicide. They ask anyone with information to contact the Lafayette Police Department or Lafayette Crime Stoppers at (337) 232-TIPS.