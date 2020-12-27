A shooting at a Saturday night block part in Crowley has left one person dead and another in critical condition, KATC reported.
Crowley police officers were initially dispatched to disperse the crowd late Saturday night, Chief Jimmy Broussard said.
"While officers were on scene, a shooting occurred involving at least two shooters," he said. "Three subjects were hit, one fatally. Another is in critical condition. Detectives are now following leads, but ask for the community’s help with any additional leads or tips."
The shooting happened on West Hutchinson Street.