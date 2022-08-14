A Lafayette police officer was taken to a hospital in critical condition early Sunday morning after being run over and dragged about 100 feet according to a statement from the Lafayette Police Department.
Officers attempted to stop a vehicle they witnessed being operated recklessly about 1:20 a.m. in the 400 block of Jefferson Street, according to the statement.
The driver of the vehicle attempted to evade officers by speeding away but fled into a road block. The driver of the vehicle attempted to evade officers for second time in reverse. While in reverse the suspect ran over a Lafayette Police Officer dragging him for approximately 100 feet. An officer fired rounds at the vehicle to stop the vehicle but no one was struck.
A suspect, identified as 24-year-old Jaylin Chavis of Lake Charles, was arrested and booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center on charges of attempted first-degree murder, reckless operation of a vehicle, resisting an officer and operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
The injured officer was transported to a local hospital in critical condition but is now considered stable, according to police.