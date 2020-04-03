Police stock photo
A man’s body was found Thursday on La. 359 near Washington after reports of a possible hit-and-run, the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office said.

Sheriff’s deputies responded around 4 p.m. Thursday to a possible pedestrian-involved crash on La. 359 near Pile Ridge Road. Deputies found a man’s body lying near the road with signs of trauma, Sheriff Bobby Guidroz said in a statement.

Witnesses from the area are asked to come forward as deputies work to determine if the man was killed in a hit-and-run crash or if his body was left on the roadside, he said.

Information about the man's identity has not been made public pending family notification, Guidroz said. 

