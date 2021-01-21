Questions are swirling around the statue of Confederate Gen. Alfred Mouton, not because of the ongoing court case surrounding the statue’s removal from downtown Lafayette, but because of structural damage to the statue’s nose.
The facial appendage was discovered missing by passersby sometime in the past week, having snapped off the statue, and local law enforcement officials and Lafayette Consolidated Government, who owns the statue, are stumped by its disappearance.
The statue has stood at the corner of Lee Avenue and Jefferson Street since 1922, when the United Daughters of the Confederacy commissioned the statue and donated it to the city. Mouton, a member of one of Lafayette’s founding families, was a slave owner who died while fighting for the Confederacy in the Civil War. He died 58 years before the statue was proposed during the Jim Crow era, a time of racial segregation and Black suppression.
Cpl. Bridgette Dugas, spokesperson for the Lafayette Police Department, said the department was not made aware of the damage until Tuesday. The police department does not have surveillance equipment currently stationed in the area and has not received official tips or reports about the damage to Mouton’s nose, she said.
Dugas said the department will investigate if requested by LCG, but they’re not rushing to assume the damage was an act of vandalism without more evidence to go on.
“We can’t automatically assume that someone purposely damaged the statue. We don’t know what the condition of the statue was. Has anyone inspected the statue before to see if it was chipped, and bad weather made it fall? I don’t want people to speculate on this,” she said.
Lafayette City Marshal Reggie Thomas said surveillance cameras around Lafayette City Court property may have captured footage of the statue, but without a specific time frame to go on it will be difficult to comb through the footage. If an investigation is launched, Thomas said he’ll provide officers with available footage and his agency will assist however possible.
Jamie Angelle, Lafayette Consolidated Government spokesperson, said the city-parish government is not commenting on the damage at this time.
“We need to get all the information first,” Angelle said in a text message.
The Confederate statue has been a topic of community debate in recent years. In 2019, 16 Lafayette Parish residents associated with the group Move the Mindset filed a petition in the 15th Judicial District Court to intervene in a case from 1980 to create an avenue for the statue to be removed.
In 1980, the United Daughters of the Confederacy sued the city-parish over an attempt to move the statue to the new city hall on University Avenue. The organization and the city-parish agreed to a permanent injunction, stating the statue could not be moved unless the property were being sold or the property was needed for street improvements.
Hearings in the case have been repeatedly delayed in recent months.
Lafayette Mayor-President Josh Guillory has spoken in favor of moving the statue from its current location. In July 2020, Guillory released a prerecorded speech discussing the history of the statue and its position in the community, at a time marked by renewed conversations around racial justice and discrimination after George Floyd was killed by police officers in Minneapolis.
Guillory said he consulted religious leaders and conversed with the United Daughters of the Confederacy before announcing he would instruct government attorneys to pursue legal options for removing the statue.
"At its root," Guillory said, "this is a spiritual challenge. This is a test of our most deeply held beliefs and values. It's a question of who we are and who we want to be as a people."