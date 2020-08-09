Gunshots rang out on Verot School Road near Ambassador Caffery Parkway in Lafayette on Saturday evening, striking a vehicle with four people inside, but no one was hurt, according to police.
Initial information from Lafayette authorities said the shooting happened around 6 p.m. in the 2800 block of Verot School Road. A vehicle with four people inside was driving southbound when it was struck by bullets. One person inside the targeted vehicle gave police a description of the shooters' vehicle and the shooters.
Authorities found the vehicle and arrested three people -- Traivon Mayo, 21; Kevon Henry, 19; and Macarthur Johnson, 36.
All three men, who live in Opelousas, were booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center on counts of attempted first-degree murder.