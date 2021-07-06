Two Florida men are accused of firing shots into the air on Interstate 10 in Acadia Parish, KATC-TV reported.
At 2 p.m. Sunday, Acadia Parish Deputies responded to occupants of a vehicle on Interstate 10 firing multiple shots, according to Sheriff KP Gibson.
Deputies were able to locate the vehicle near Egan. Two firearms were located. The two men told investigators they fired shots in the air due to an individual following them.
Charles L. Hill, 29, of Saint Cloud, Florida, and Antoine E. Holt, 35, of Apopka, Florida were arrested and booked into the Acadia Parish Jail on a charge of illegal discharge of a firearm.
“Actions like this are what leads to violence," Gibson said. "These individuals should have called 911 if they felt there was a threat by the other motorist rather than discharging firearms and putting the public at risk."