Lafayette police Sgt. Scott Rummel held back tears as he watched his friend, Lafayette police officer Brian Rozas, roll out of Ochsner Lafayette General Orthopedic Hospital on Thursday to applause and well wishes. He had spent a month hospitalized from injuries sustained on the job.

Rozas, 35, was injured Aug. 14 after attempting to stop a reckless driver in the 400 block of Jefferson Street while serving on the downtown nightlife detail. He was struck and dragged for about 100 feet by a vehicle, the Lafayette Police Department said.

The suspect, 24-year-old Jaylin Chavis of Lake Charles, was arrested on multiple charges.

After weeks of ICU care, recovery and in-house physical therapy, Rozas was cleared to continue his recovery at home, Rummel said.

Rozas exited the hospital to dozens of cheering supporters, including Mayor-President Josh Guillory, Interim Police Chief Monte Potier, the Lafayette Police Department’s command staff, fellow officers, mounted patrol, Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies and Eunice Police Chief Randy Fontenot; Rozas previously worked for Eunice.

“We like to consider ourselves a family. What better way to get out of the hospital than to have family members showing support and giving you warm wishes?” Lafayette Police spokesperson Sgt. Robin Green said.

+10 Photos: Officer Brian Rozas discharged from hospital after being injured in August Lafayette Police Department Officer Brian Rozas gets discharged from the hospital after being injured on Aug. 14th in downtown Lafayette.

Before loading up in his vehicle, Rozas was handed a department radio and called in. First, he called in a 10-8 – the signal an officer is in service – and then a 10-42 – the signal an officer is headed home – something he didn’t get to do the night he was injured, Rummel said.

“We always want to know our guys are making it home, no matter what the circumstances. It’s very important for all of our officers to be able to hear his voice because in the back of their mind they know he’s OK now,” he said.

The sergeant and Rozas have been friends for years, first meeting through the broader Acadiana law enforcement community before bonding as co-workers. Rummel was Rozas’ supervisor during training when he joined the force less than two years ago, and the men have continued to grow closer since.

Rummel said he volunteered to act as a liaison between Lafayette Consolidated Government, the police department and Rozas’ family for all the administrative details tied to an on-duty injury, including communicating about resources and workers’ compensation. He was beside the family daily for weeks.

A solid friend who would give you the shirt off his back, Rozas would have done the same for him if the roles were reversed, Rummel said. Having lost a son, the sergeant said he knows the importance of having a support network during hard times.

“Whether it was just to have a shoulder for someone to cry on or give a hug when needed, those are the things we need to be able to do as people,” Rummel said.

For the first few weeks of Rozas’ hospitalization there was uncertainty, stress and fear. But when he eventually turned the corner, it was “unbelievable” how quickly he improved. He still has a long road ahead, the sergeant said, but the difference already is remarkable.

“I’m glad I had sunglasses on because of the little tears I was fighting back. You could see the emotion on everybody’s face out here. It was a very intense moment,” Rummel said after Rozas bid farewell and headed home.

Charles Broussard Jr., Police Association of Lafayette #905 president, said he was similarly "holding back tears." Broussard and the association helped rally support for Rozas through a GoFundMe and coordinated donations from local businesses and individuals to the family.

The police association president said members will continue to rally around Rozas for whatever he needs until he’s back to 100%, whether it’s running errands or offering a listening ear. A fundraising benefit for Rozas is also currently in the works, he said.

Broussard said he was touched to see what a fighter Rozas has been throughout this trial.

“I think he’s going to keep fighting until he can put that uniform back on. He’s always wanted to be a law enforcement officer since he was little and he loves this city, and he serves this city well,” the police association president said.