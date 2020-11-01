A 17-year-old is in stable condition at a local hospital after suffering injuries in a Saturday afternoon shooting on Simcoe Street.
The shooting happened around 3:45 p.m. in the 900 block of West Simcoe Street, Lafayette Police said. The teenager, whose name hasn't been released because of his age, was taken to a local hospital by a family member before officers arrived on scene, Lafayette Police spokesperson Sgt. Wayne Griffin said.
The teen was in critical condition Saturday evening but was listed in stable condition as of Sunday afternoon, according to Griffin.
No suspect information was available, and no arrests had been made as of Sunday afternoon. The investigation is ongoing.