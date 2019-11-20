A fire that happened Wednesday at a small apartment complex in Lafayette could displace residents ahead of the holiday season.
The fire was reported Wednesday afternoon at a multi-unit residential building on Cougar Ridge, according to Alton Trahan, spokesman for the Lafayette Fire Department.
Cougar Ridge is located off of Pinhook Road near Verot School Road.
Firefighters have extinguished the fire, which was reported at about 2:30 p.m. by a resident who said the fire started in the unit's kitchen, according to Trahan.
Trahan said the fire damaged several, if not all, of the building's eight residential units and will likely displace residents.
Initial reports indicate there were no injuries in the fire, Trahan said.
This is a developing story. Check back soon for updates.