A 56-year-old Lafayette man was killed after his truck ran off the road in Broussard, struck a tree and flipped over Wednesday morning.
Broussard police officers responded to a major crash in the 600 block of West Main Street around 3:25 a.m. and found John Latta unresponsive and with no signs of life. His 2003 Chevrolet Silverado had overturned onto its roof and was resting in the middle of the roadway, a statement from Broussard Police Chief Brannon Decou said.
Acadian Ambulance paramedics confirmed Latta had no apparent signs of life and he was pronounced dead at the scene by the Lafayette Parish Coroner’s Office at roughly 5 a.m.
Broussard officers’ preliminary findings suggest Latta was traveling west on West Main Street when he ran off the roadway to the right for unknown reasons. Latta’s truck then struck a tree and flipped onto its roof before coming to rest in the roadway, Decou said.
Latta was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash. Officials are conducting standard toxicology tests to determine if impairment was a factor in the crash.