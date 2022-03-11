A Lafayette firefighter was injured after an 18-wheeler rammed into a firetruck as fire crews were assisting officers with another crash, the Lafayette Police Department said.
The crash occurred on I-10 West around 9:30 p.m. on March 10. Firefighters were on the scene helping officers manage another crash when an 18-wheeler struck the firetruck parked on the roadway.
A firefighter standing near the truck was forced over the ledge of the overpass in order to evade the impact of the crash, leading to serious but non-life-threatening injuries, police said.
The firefighter and driver of the 18-wheeler were transported to a local hospital, LPD said.
The driver, 51-year-old Nathan A. Martin, was later arrested and charged with failure to yield to an emergency vehicle, open alcohol container, OWI first offense and vehicular negligent injuring.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.