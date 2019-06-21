An Acadiana man is wanted after a shooting in Eunice Friday morning left another man injured.
Eunice Police Chief Randy Fontenot said Billy Thomas is wanted for questioning after a 43-year-old man was shot in the chest at a friend’s home. The shooting happened in the 400 block of East Vine Avenue around 2:20 a.m., he said.
The victim was airlifted to Lafayette General Hospital for treatment.
Thomas, 41, should be considered armed and dangerous, Fontenot said. He has a criminal record including weapons violations and a 2004 arrest for attempted second-degree murder. Thomas also has an outstanding warrant from June 2018 for domestic abuse battery and home invasion, Fontenot said.
The investigation into the shooting remains ongoing.