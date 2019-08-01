A Gueydan man is dead after a head-on crash in Jefferson Davis Parish.
John Russell Venissat V, 27, was killed when his car and another vehicle collided on La. 26 south of U.S. 90 around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, according to a release from Louisiana State Police Troop D spokesman Trooper Derek Senegal.
Venissat was driving south on La. 26 in a 2000 Toyota Corolla when he crossed the centerline, colliding head-on with a 2010 Chevrolet pickup truck driven by 66-year-old Joanette Klumpp of Kinder. Klumpp and her passenger were properly restrained and were transported to a Lafayette area hospital with moderate injuries, the release said.
Venissat was wearing his seat belt but sustained fatal injuries. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Impairment is unknown and toxicology samples have been collected as part of the investigation, the release said.