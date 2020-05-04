Abbeville police say a local man was killed late Sunday, an apparent homicide victim.
In an issued statement, police said the body of James Jerome Darby, 39, of Abbeville was found around 10:25 p.m. in the 400 block of Dutel Street. Officers dispatched to the scene found Darby inside a vehicle. Darby had been shot and was pronounced dead at the scene.
Abbeville Police Department’s Detective Division is handling the case. No other aspect of the case was released in a statement issued Monday morning.
Anyone with any information regarding this crime is asked to contact the Abbeville Police Department by dialing 337-893-2511, by calling the Tips line at 337-892-6777 or by using the Tip411 at the department’s Facebook page, www.facebook.com/AbbevillePoliceDepartment, by using the department’s Facebook page at www.abbevillepd.com or through the department’s app, which can be downloaded through the Apple App Store or Google Play Store.