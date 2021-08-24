A Lafayette man was arrested on 180 counts of pornography involving juveniles after detectives with the Lafayette Police Department discovered explicit videos and images involving children in the man’s possession.
Detectives executed a search warrant on 31-year-old Seth Burch’s home in the 100 block of Avalon Street after a tip on Aug. 17 that he had child pornography in his possession. During the search, detectives found explicit videos and images involving juveniles on a cell phone belonging to Burch, Lafayette Police spokesperson Sr. Cpl. Bridgette Dugas said in a statement.
Burch turned himself over to law enforcement at the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center on Monday, where he was booked on 180 counts of pornography involving juveniles, Dugas said.