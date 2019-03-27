Rayniece Simon.jpg
Rayniece Simon

One woman was arrested after the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office seized over $342,000 in crystal methamphetamine from a Lafayette home, deputies say.

Rayniece Marie Simon, 27, was booked on counts of possession with intent to distribute crystal methamphetamine, possession of a legend drug and possession of drug paraphernalia Tuesday after deputies searched a home in the 200 block of Verot School Road, the department said. 

Deputies seized $342,400 in crystal methamphetamine, roughly $40 in other narcotics tablets and a digital scale.

