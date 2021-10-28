Lafayette Police are investigating a shooting that left two people wounded Thursday morning in the 3200 Block of Louisiana Avenue.
Police responded to a reported shooting around 9.30 a.m., according to a statement from the department. When officers arrived, they located two people suffering from gunshot wounds. The victims were transported to local hospitals for treatment for non-life-threatening injures.
Officials said the detectives are actively working on the case. Anyone with any information can contact the Lafayette Police Department or Crime Stoppers at 232-tips.