A juvenile is in critical condition after a shooting on West Simcoe Street Saturday afternoon, Lafayette police say.
The shooting happened around 3:45 p.m. in the 900 block of West Simcoe Street. The juvenile boy, age unknown by police, was taken to a local hospital by a family member before officers arrived on scene, Lafayette Police spokesperson Sgt. Wayne Griffin said.
Griffin said suspect information was not available as of 5 p.m. Saturday and details were sparse because the investigation is in the early stages.