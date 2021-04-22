A Eunice man was arrested on a count of second-degree murder for supplying illegal narcotics to a man who fatally overdosed.
Jerry Ross Vidrine, 33, was arrested on a count of second-degree murder in the December overdose death of 30-year-old James “Jim” Langley of Oberlin. He was arrested by the Jennings Police Department Thursday and transported to St. Landry Parish for booking, Eunice Police Chief Randy Fontenot said in a statement.
Vidrine was under investigation for selling drugs, including heroin, fentanyl and crystal meth, from his home in the 700 block of Tate Street when investigators learned of his connection to Langley’s death, the statement said. Detectives concluded through interviews and additional evidence that Vidrine supplied Langley with fentanyl at his Tate Street residence on Dec. 6. His body was found in his Oberlin home a couple days later.
A toxicology report from the Allen Parish Coroner’s Office determined Langley had four times the lethal amount of fentanyl in his system when he died. His date of death was listed as Dec. 7, the statement said.
Vidrine was separately arrested April 8 on a number of drug charges linked to the original investigation, including possession with intent to distribute Schedule I controlled dangerous substances, three counts of intent to distribute Schedule II controlled dangerous substances and three counts of violation of a drug free zone, per booking records. He also faces additional drug-related charges.