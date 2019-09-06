A Breaux Bridge man was arrested Thursday after St. Martin deputies found over $312,000 worth of stolen construction equipment.
Joseph Marshall Landry, 61, was taken into custody after St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s deputies searched a home in the 1000 block of Dalfrey Road and another property on Camp Bon Temps Road. Deputies found a Gravely 42-inch zero turn lawn mower, valued at $2,000, that was reported stolen from a St. Landry residence, a release from Major Ginny Higgins said.
After searching the Camp Bon Temps property, deputies also recovered a utility trailer valued at $1,500 that was reported stolen in Acadia Parish and a Caterpillar excavator, Caterpillar bulldozer and Caterpillar mini bulldozer reported stolen from Texas. The Caterpillar equipment had a combined value of $309,000, the release said.
Marshall, also known as “Candyman,” was booked into the St. Martin Parish Correctional Center on three counts of illegal possession of stolen things over $25,000 and two counts of illegal possession of stolen things over $1,000. His bond was set at $8,000, the release said.
The investigation remains ongoing, Higgins said.