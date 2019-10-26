A Delhi man was arrested for robbing a Cecilia Dollar General in early October, authorities said.
Jeremy Moll, 34, was arrested on a count of armed robbery, two counts of false imprisonment while armed with a dangerous weapon and two counts of aggravated assault with a firearm. He’s currently in custody at the Calcasieu Parish jail on unrelated charges and will be extradited, Maj. Ginny Higgins with the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office said in a release.
Moll is accused of robbing the Dollar General in the 2300 block of Cecilia Senior High School Highway Oct. 7.