A Jan. 5 wreck in St. Landry Parish killed a second person on the day of the two-vehicle collision.
State Police initially reported that 57-year-old Stephanie Soileau of Ville Platte was killed in the wreck, which occurred around noon when she veered into the oncoming lane on LA 103 near McGuffy Road.
Soileau, who drove a 2014 Nissan Maxima, struck 2005 Chevrolet Avalanche traveling in the opposite direction. State Police said Soileau “failed to negotiate a curve.”
The driver of the Avalanche was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries, and State Police said Wednesday it was later notified by hospital officials that the driver, 45-year-old Richard Mayeux of Westlake, was pronounced dead on the day of the wreck.