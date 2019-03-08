A St. Martin Parish woman was arrested Thursday following an investigation launched when she brought her 2-year-old son to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the arm.
Shortly after 7 p.m. Monday, deputies responded to a St. Martin Parish hospital regarding a 2-year-old suffering from a gunshot wound to his arm, according to a news release by Maj. Ginny Higgins, spokeswoman for the St. Martin Parish Sheriff's Office.
Chelsey Wiltz, 22, of Parks, gave misleading information about how the shooting occurred, the news release states. An investigation determined the child had found an unsecured gun at a residence in the 1000 block of Promise Land Drive in St. Martinville, and the gun discharged, hitting him in the arm.
Investigators also located illegal narcotics in the residence and arrested Wiltz Thursday, charging her with one count of illegal use of weapons, obstruction of justice and Schedule I MDMA, all felonies, according to the news release.
Wiltz was booked into the St. Martin Parish Correctional Center. The child was treated for his injuries and released from the hospital Tuesday.
Vermilion Parish man arrested on drug, gun charges
An Erath man was arrested on drug-related charges Feb. 28, according to Vermilion Parish Sheriff Mike Couvillon.
On Feb. 28, following a lengthy investigation involving large amounts of high-grade marijuana, Couvillon said in a news release agents with the Vermilion Municipal and Sheriff's Narcotics Task Force executed a search warrant at a residence on Marcus Road in Abbeville.
Agents arrested Johnny Watters, 29, of Erath, on charges of possession with intent to distribute Schedule I marijuana, two counts of possession of a firearm in the presence of a controlled dangerous substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of Schedule II methamphetamine, possession of Schedule V steroids, possession of a legend drug and transactions involving drug proceeds.