A man is in custody after a police chase ended in a crash and vehicle turnover in Lafayette, police say.
The chase started when Breaux Bridge Police Department officers were called to the Walmart Supercenter on Rees Street in response to a man slashing the tires of two vehicles. The man got into his vehicle and attempted to hit a responding officer before fleeing the scene, Breaux Bridge Assistant Police Chief Terry Latiolais said.
Officers pursued the suspect down I-10 until the suspect’s vehicle flipped at westbound mile marker 104 near Ambassador Caffery Parkway around 10:29 a.m., Lafayette Police spokesperson Sgt. Robin Green said. No injuries were reported but the suspect was taken to a local hospital after being detained for observation, she said.
Information on the man, including name, age and city of residence, and expected charges are pending release as officers conclude their investigation, Latiolais said.
A connection between the tire slashing victims and the suspect has not been determined. Current information points to the destruction being a random act, Latiolais said.