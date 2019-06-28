Chad Manuel.jpg
Chad Manuel, 49, was arrested on counts of possession of child pornography and obstruction of justice after a search by Louisiana State Police on Thursday, June 27, 2019. 

A Basile man was arrested on three counts of child pornography possession after state troopers reportedly found the evidence stashed in containers of concrete.

Chad T. Manuel, 49, was booked into the Evangeline Parish jail Thursday on three counts of pornography involving juveniles and three counts of obstruction of justice after troopers received a complaint about potential child pornography production and voyeurism, a release from Louisiana State Police regional spokesman Sgt. Jared Sandifer said.

Troopers obtained a warrant and searched Manuel’s Basile home Thursday, discovering evidence of child pornography buried in containers of concrete, the release said.

The investigation remains ongoing.

