A Duson woman was killed Tuesday after a suspect fleeing law enforcement struck her vehicle head-on on La. 14 in Iberia Parish, Louisiana State Police say.
Karla Norbert, 32, was killed when Broderick Brown, 35, of New Iberia, crossed the center line and struck her 2010 Ford Escape head-on while driving on La. 14 near Cape Palos Street around 7:30 a.m. Norbert was not wearing a seat belt and was pronounced dead at the scene, Louisiana State Police Troop I spokesperson Trooper Thomas Gossen said.
Brown was fleeing from a state trooper who saw him speeding on U.S. 90 eastbound near Jefferson Island Road in a 2001 Mercury Grand Marquis. Brown refused to stop when the trooper attempted to pull him over and fled the scene, moments later crashing into Norbert, Gossen said.
A passenger in Norbert’s vehicle sustained moderate injuries and was taken to an area hospital. Brown was wearing a seat belt and was also taken to an area hospital with moderate injuries.
Brown is suspected of being impaired and toxicology samples were taken from both drivers.
Once released from the hospital, Brown will be booked on aggravated flight from an officer, reckless operation, driving with a suspended license, driving without insurance, possession of a open alcoholic container in a vehicle, vehicular homicide and first-degree vehicular negligent injury, the statement said. He’ll also be booked on an active warrant for a parole violation.