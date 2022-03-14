St. Landry Parish deputies arrested an Arnaudville man and booked him in connection with the rape of a girl, KATC reports.
Karter Charles Bacque, 25, was charged with second-degree rape, carnal knowledge of a juvenile and video voyeurism.
He was booked in connection with a July 2020 incident that a young person reported this year, deputies say.
The girl, who at the time of the incident was younger than 14, said the rape happened at Bacque's home during a sleepover with two other girls.
After an investigation, deputies obtained an arrest warrant for Bacque and he was booked on Sunday.