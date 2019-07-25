A father, his daughter and his estranged girlfriend were arrested in a June shooting in Eunice, KATC reported.
Billy James Thomas surrendered to police July 19 after accusations he shot a 43-year-old man around 2 am. June 21. Eunice Police Chief Randy Fontenot said the shooting happened at a home in the 400 block of East Vine Avenue. The victim was shot once in the upper torso.
Thomas was booked on attempted second-degree murder.
Thomas’s estranged girlfriend Lacora Reed was arrested on principal to attempted second-degree murder and obstruction of justice this week. Fontenot said Reed was in the vehicle with Thomas at the time of the shooting.
Reed reportedly helped hide Thomas and lied to police about his whereabouts. Thomas’s daughter Kiara Thomas, 20, was also arrested for hiding Thomas from police.