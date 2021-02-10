Children at a St. Martinville Head Start center were endangered when a stray bullet went through a wall on Wednesday.
The St. Martinville Police Department said the shooting happened in the 600 block of Theater Street near Honore Street. A suspect or suspects drove up to a vehicle and opened fire, prompting return fire. One of the bullets went through the wall of the Head Start center, nearly striking a child, according to a post on the department’s Facebook page.
The center was placed on lockdown while investigators canvassed neighbors and attempted to identify the suspects. The police department post said officers were working with school personnel and the local school system to ensure the protection of the children and staff.
“This type of criminal behavior in our city needs to stop NOW!...These criminals are putting our kids’ lives in danger to ‘be hard’ or settle some sort of beef,” the post said.
Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact the St. Martinville Police Department’s Investigations Division at 337-394-3001.