A candlelight vigil for Ella Goodie is scheduled for Friday night in Lafayette, the first community event of its kind since the 33-year-old Lyft driver disappeared on March 9.
The vigil is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. at the Martin Luther King, Jr. Recreation Center.
“We want the people of this community to keep having faith with us. Have faith that Ella will come back to us. Don’t stop,” said Jessica Goodie, Ella’s cousin, in the first interview released by a member of Goodie’s family since she disappeared.
“Please continue to say her name, show her face. Continue to do that,” she said. “We can’t forget her.”
On May 3, Louisiana State Police transitioned the investigation into her disappearance from a missing person case to a homicide investigation, but no suspect has been charged with homicide as of Thursday afternoon.
According to State Trooper Derek Senegal, a spokesperson for Louisiana State Police Troop I, Goodie’s body had not been found as of Thursday.
“Ella is my first cousin. She is a phenomenal girl, a phenomenal woman. Everything you needed, she has always been there for you. She is strong but kindhearted,” Jessica Goodie said.
“We miss her every day.”
Goodie was last seen wearing a denim jacket and blue pants on March 9. A billboard featuring a photo of the woman went up last month on Interstate 10 in Lafayette as part of an effort to bring her home.
Goodie's car was last seen March 11 on traffic cameras north of Dallas. The car was found in April by police in St. Joseph, Missouri.
Pam Thibeaux, a Lafayette-based community organizer who coordinated the event, said the vigil will be an opportunity for everybody to show up. “There is no right word you can say to make this family feel better,” Thibeaux said.
“They have a family member missing, a person who used to be there every day and that, right now, is just gone. We want to be encouraging to them and do whatever we can as part of the same, compassionate community,” she added.
Thibeaux said those who want to attend should bring their own candle to remember Goodie during the vigil. Goodie’s family members will attend, too.
“We want that the community will continue to have faith that she will come back, that they will continue with the prayers,” said Jessica Goodie.
One of her sweetest memories of her cousin is from last year, Jessica Goodie said.
“My mom just passed away, and she was there with me all the time,” Jessica Goodie said. “She came every time I needed her, and she helped me pack my mom’s house. She tried to make me laugh. She was there.”
As the investigation continues, it’s still not clear what Goodie's relationship was with Brandon Francisco, the last known person to see her alive. Francisco was captured by U.S. Marshals Service in St. Joseph, Missouri, on March 25, and he is still a person of interest in the case, according to the Louisiana State Police.
Francisco, whose court records show a long criminal history, was extradited back to Louisiana after his arrest. He had been scheduled to appear in an Alexandria courtroom in connection to a 2018 shooting in March, the same day he was seen with Goodie.
“The vigil Friday is also a women’s awareness event,” said Thibeaux, who also coordinated the billboard initiative to help find Goodie. “We need to be aware of how things work for women across the country. Every time you turn on the TV, you hear of similar episodes, episodes of women caught up in these situations.”
The State Police continues to investigate, along with the Scott Police Department, the St. Joseph Police Department in Missouri, and other agencies. Anyone with information regarding Goodie is encouraged to contact the Louisiana State Police at (318) 484-2194.
“We keep in faith that she will come back with us, and her kids, and her friend,” said Jessica Goodie.