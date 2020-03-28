A 45-year-old New Iberia man was killed when he crashed his motorcycle into a ditch off Lake Peigneur Road around 10 p.m. Friday, the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office said.
The man was traveling east in the 7600 block of Lake Peigneur Road when he lost control, struck a ditch and was thrown off the motorcycle. He was pronounced dead at the scene and his identity is being withheld pending family notification, Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Lt. Col. Wendell Raborn said in a statement.
It was unknown Saturday evening if impairment was a factor, he said.