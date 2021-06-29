An 18-year-old is in custody following a more than an hour long pursuit covering 75 miles through four parishes, KATC-TV reported.
Duson Police said they were assisted by Rayne, Crowley, Jennings and Gueydan Police, Jeff Davis and Vermillion Parish Sheriff’s Offices and Louisiana State Police in a chase of the vehicle.
A suspect, Terrance Charles, 18, of Broussard, was apprehended and accused of theft for the vehicle from Broussard. That theft, they say, happened on June, 28.; Police said this pursuit was the third pursuit involving the stolen vehicle. The two prior pursuits were terminated by police due to public safety concerns after Charles allegedly rammed into a Broussard Police car.
“This pursuit was occurred in the most rural of areas with minimal traffic, good weather conditions and a support staff of Police and Dispatch Personnel that reduced the risks to the general public and officers,” Duson Police Chief Kip Judice said.
Judice said the Jennings Police attempted Pursuit Intervention Technique (PIT), though it was unsuccessful. The Vermillion Parish Sheriff’s Office was successful in deploying spike strips on Louisiana Highway 91 south of Gueydan and the vehicle’s right rear tire was punctured. This caused the Charles to drive off the road way into a crawfish field where the vehicle became immobile allowing officers to take the driver into custody.
This pursuit lasted one hour and 20 minutes and traveled through four parishes including Lafayette, Acadia, Jeff Davis and Vermilion. Police said the chase went from Duson through Rayne, Crowley, Jennings, and Gueydan.
Charles was booked with possession of stolen property and aggravated flight from an officer. Additional charges are pending by Broussard Police