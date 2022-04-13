The suspect in a fatal Eunice shooting has been arrested.
Leonard James Miller, 35, of Eunice, was apprehended on Woodrow Street in Lafayette Wednesday morning and booked on a count of second-degree murder. Miller is accused in the death of 36-year-old Clarence Mitchell, who was found injured inside a white vehicle he was driving on Bradley Street on Monday, the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office said.
Deputies were called out to the 100 block of Bradley Street around 1:30 p.m. Monday and found Mitchell suffering from multiple gunshot wounds inside his running vehicle. He was taken to an area hospital and later airlifted to another facility, where he died Tuesday afternoon.
Witnesses reported seeing a man enter a white SUV armed with a gun.