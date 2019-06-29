A second suspect has been arrested in a June 12 homicide in Opelousas, KATC reports.
Steven A. Roberts, of Opelousas, was booked into St. Landry Parish jail on a count of second-degree murder and seven counts of attempted second-degree murder Friday.
The shooting killed David Scott Thomas, who succumbed to his injuries June 19.
In a Facebook post, Opelousas Police said the shooting happened around 11:30 p.m. on June 12 outside a home near the intersection of Cherokee Street and Natchez Boulevard. An argument at a motel in the 1100 block of North Main Street preceded the shooting, police said.
Another suspect, John Dandre Leblanc, turned himself over to authorities June 14.