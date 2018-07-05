Abbeville Police are looking for a New Iberia man suspected in a stabbing death Thursday afternoon.
The stabbing happened just before 2 p.m. in the 200 block of Sucre Circle.
Police say they found the victim with multiple wounds to the back and chest. The victim was taken to a Lafayette hospital, where he later died.
Nicholas Wilson, 36, of New Iberia, went to the home and had an argument with the victim before the stabbing, police said, adding that he is considered to be armed and dangerous.
Anyone with information on Wilson's whereabouts is urged to call Abbeville Police at (337) 893-2511 or call 911.
