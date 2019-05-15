The local motorcycle officers injured while escorting President Donald Trump’s motorcade Tuesday were honored with a set of cuff links and a presidential challenge coin for their service.
The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office said in a release Wednesday senior Cpls. Roy Jones Jr. and Jason Hayes were injured around 1:50 p.m. in a crash on I-210 westbound above Broad Street near the Chennault International Airport.
The two officers were escorting the president’s motorcade for his tour of Sempra Energy’s LNG Export Facility in Cameron Parish.
The two men were each presented with a presidential challenge coin and set of cufflinks on behalf of President Donald Trump by Lucas Allmon of the White House Medical Unit.
One Calcasieu deputy was released from the hospital Tuesday and the other is in the hospital awaiting another surgery, the department said around noon Wednesday.
The Secret Service said four officers were involved in the crash.
The two Calcasieu sheriff’s deputies and an officer with the Sulphur police department were taken to the hospital after the crash, Lake Charles police said. Secret Service spokesman Mason Brayman said in an emailed statement that a Westlake police officer also was involved.
The crash remains under investigation.
Advocate staff reporter Dan Boudreaux contributed to this report.