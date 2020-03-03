A Cecilia Junior High School student was arrested Tuesday after officials say he brought a stun gun onto school grounds.
The 15-year-old boy was booked on a count of illegal possession of a dangerous weapon on a school campus by a student or non-student after deputies received a report about the weapon Tuesday morning, St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Major Ginny Higgins said in a statement.
The student was taken into custody following an investigation and later released to his parents’ custody, she said.