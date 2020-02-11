A Lafayette family lost everything after their water heater malfunctioned and caught fire Tuesday morning.
Lafayette firefighters arrived in the 200 block of Belle Homme Drive around 4:30 a.m. to find a single-family home engulfed in flames. Fire was bursting through the roof, a vehicle in the home’s carport was also on fire and flames were advancing toward two other vehicles, Lafayette Fire Department spokesperson Alton Trahan said in a statement.
The intense fire also caused heat damage to a neighboring home.
Steven Manual, his wife, three children and two dogs were able to escape the burning building without injury. The family was sleeping when Manual’s wife smelled smoke and evacuated her husband, children and pets from the home. A family cat was killed in the fire, Trahan said.
It took officers about 20 minutes to get the blaze under control. The fire began in the home’s laundry room when the hot water heater malfunctioned and ignited. The home and two vehicles sustained heavy fire damage, he said.