Lafayette has experienced a significant increase in violent crimes, according to the latest annual FBI crime report. The rise in crime follows statewide and national trends. Homicides were also on track to increase, although not as much as statewide and nationally.

There were 712 violent crimes reported in 2020 on the FBI report, which used the Lafayette Police Department as a source, up from 664 in 2019.

The increase is even more significant when you consider that violent crime in Lafayette had been decreasing pre-pandemic, according to Paula Broussard, professor of criminal justice at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette.

"Violent crime had decreased in 2019 when compared to 2018 data. This makes the gap even greater when comparing 2019 and 2020,” she said.

Nationally, the pandemic led to increased gun sales, isolation and economic upheaval, and those factors have been cited in the increase in violent crime across the country. According to this week's FBI report, homicides nationally increased by 30% from 2019 to 2020, the largest single-year increase since 1960.

“As we were coming out of our homes, we were still faced with uncertainties about COVID-19, masking, and social distancing,” Broussard said.

So far 2021 isn’t looking any better. There have been 18 homicides in Lafayette, surpassing the 17 in 2020 and 14 in 2019. They were even lower in 2018 (9) but higher in 2017 (22). Also, according to the internal data by the Lafayette Police Department, in the first eight months of 2021, there were 230 violent-crime offenses in Lafayette; if that trend holds, it will outpace the 330 offenses previous year.

The increase in homicides and overall violent crime can't be blamed solely on the pandemic, Broussard said.

The South has traditionally had higher rates of violent crime compared to the rest of the United States, said Professor Broussard. “Youth population, the city transient factors, economic conditions, and climate all add to the increase in the crime rate and are a big problem for Louisiana,” she said.

The Lafayette metro area lost more than 20,000 jobs in 2020, according to UL economist Gary Wagner. While some of the jobs have been regained, the recovery has been flatter than economists initially projected. Last week Wagner reported Lafayette is on track to hit 198,600 jobs by mid-2022.

“Poverty is a driving force behind crime, especially violent crime. Easy access to handguns also leads to an increase in violence,” Broussard said. “If we look at death statistics, homicides are the lead cause of death for African-American males between the ages of 20 and 39. These are issues that society still needs to address in the future.”

Lafayette Police Chief Thomas Glover conducted a town hall meeting this week to reassure community members.

"I just want people to know we're not sitting back taking this," Glover said. "I don't accept it as the chief of police, and I'll go down fighting until I can't move to make sure that the city is safe.”

In Louisiana, the increase in violent crime was even greater than the national average, with 639.4 offenses per 100,000 people reported in 2020, compared to the 559.7 reported in 2019. In the United States, the average was 398.5 in 2020, and 380.8 in 2019.