A short-term rental on Lee Avenue suffered fire damage after occupants tossed a cigarette in a plastic planter outside the unit’s front door, the Lafayette Fire Department said.
Firefighters responded to the Choo Choo Lofts at 107 Lee Avenue, a set of short-term rental condos listed on AirBnb, just before 5 p.m. Thursday and found heavy smoke and flames on the building’s exterior. The fire originated from outside the entrance of the upstairs units, Lafayette Fire spokesperson Alton Trahan said.
Firefighters quickly brought the flames under control before they spread to other units but the interior of involved units sustained water and smoke damage.
An out-of-town family was occupying the condo and safely exited the condo without being injured, Trahan said.
Investigators determined a cigarette was improperly discarded in a plastic planter outside the door of the condo and started the fire. The fire was ruled an accident, he said.