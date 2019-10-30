Lafayette Police are investigating a shooting that took place around 2 p.m. Wednesday.
Police responded to a disturbance outside a local apartment complex in the 200 block of Merchants Boulevard, according to a news release from the police department. Prior to officers arriving, there was a report of shots fired in a parking lot of a nearby business in the 2400 block of W. Pinhook Road, allegedly involving the same party.
One victim, a 22-year-old man, suffered a gunshot wound and is listed in critical condition at a local hospital.
No arrests have been made at this time.
Anyone with information regarding the incident is urged to call Lafayette Police or Lafayette Crime Stoppers at 232-TIPS.