Lafayette firefighters responded to two house fires and a burning vehicle that was deemed an arson, all between 2 a.m. and 5 p.m. Sunday.
Firefighters were called at 2:24 a.m. to the 400 block of South Orange Street for a house fire , at 2:56 a.m. to a house fire in the 1000 block of East Alexander Street, and at 4:45 a.m., to the 400 block of Ridge Road for a vehicle fire. No injuries were reported.
Anyone with information about the vehicle arson is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at (337) 232-TIPS) or the Lafayette Fire Department at (337) 291-8716.
