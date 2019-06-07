A Lafayette man wanted on at least 58 warrants was arrested Thursday morning after Scott Police received calls about the smell of drugs coming from rooms at a Scott hotel.
Matthew Taft, 37, was wanted on at least 58 bench warrants and a fugitive warrant for failing to appear in court in several theft cases, court records show. Taft was arrested with Angelina LeBlanc, 26, of Rayne, and Jason LeBlanc, 43, of Duson, on various drug and theft charges around 10 a.m. Thursday, a release from Scott Police said.
Officers reportedly found methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia in their third-floor hotel rooms.
Police arrived on scene after several people called to report the smell and the suspicious behavior of Angelina LeBlanc, who eyewitnesses reported was acting strangely in the parking lot and “hiding in different locations” at a local business, the release said.
Scott police officers located Angelina LeBlanc and brought her back to the hotel, where she led officers to the two rooms. Police later confirmed Taft booked the rooms using a stolen credit card.
Taft currently has three simple burglary and theft cases working through the 15th Judicial District Court.
He is accused of a count of felony simple burglary for an incident at Maison Bocage Apartments on Marie Antoinette Street; 25 counts of felony simple burglary, one count of misdemeanor attempted theft, and two counts of theft less than a $1,000 for an incident at the Steeplechase Apartments on Marie Antoinette Street; and a count of felony simple burglary for an incident at the Garden Plaza Hotel on Northeast Evangeline Thruway.
The crimes reportedly took place between February and October 2018, according to court records.
Taft was booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center on a slew of counts, including two felony theft counts, possession of Schedule II drugs, three computer fraud counts, three online impersonation counts, four monetary instrument abuse charges and resisting an officer, among several others.
Angelina LeBlanc was booked on principal to theft and released on a misdemeanor summons, according to Scott Police’s release.
Jason LeBlanc was booked on possession of Schedule II drugs, taking contraband into a penal institution, prohibited acts and an unrelated bench warrant, Scott Police said. His bond is currently set at $17,500, the release said.