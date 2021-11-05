A Lafayette man has been arrested after police say he exposed himself to female employees at an Abbeville restaurant.
Abbeville Police officers responded to an obscenity complaint about 3:30 p.m. Thursday to the RiverFront Restaurant at 530 Park Avenue.
During and investigation, police determined that a man, now identified as George Houston Begley II of Lafayette, acted inappropriately toward female employees while he was dining at the restaurant.
Police say Begley went behind a hostess station, cornered a female employee, unzipped his pants and took out his penis. Begley then zipped his pants back up and hugged a female employee. Begley was kicked out of the restaurant by employees and the police were called, and had left the restaurant prior to police arriving.
An arrest warrant was obtained for Begley for the charges of felony obscenity and simple battery. Begley turned himself into the Abbeville Police Department on Friday. He was arrested and subsequently bonded out on a $6,500 bond.