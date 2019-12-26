A Ragin' Cajuns football player has been suspended following his arrest last weekend, according to KPEL.
Lafayette Police arrested Alex Allen, a recent graduate of the University of Louisiana at Lafayette, on second-degree battery charges. They said Allen and a 24-year-old man were involved in an altercation Saturday in downtown Lafayette.
The 24-year-old was transported to a local hospital. The extent of his injuries was not made public.
According to KPEL, the university issued a statement confirming the player's suspension from the Cajuns football team and acknowledging the injured player was also a student.