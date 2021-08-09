Broussard arrested a Lafayette man after they found five catalytic converters and other related items in his vehicle following a brief chase on Saturday.
Billy Joseph, 39, was arrested after police found the catalytic converters that Broussard police say appeared to have been recently cut from vehicles along with a powered reciprocating saw and several cutting blades, Broussard police announced.
Police also said Joseph had methamphetamine and a firearm that he allegedly threw out the window of his vehicle during the pursuit.
Police charged him with speeding, aggravated flight from an officer, obstruction of justice, possession of a Schedule II CDS and possession of a firearm with a controlled substance. He also had six warrants for his arrest from Lafayette police.