A 35-year-old man is recovering after being shot in north Lafayette.
The man was shot multiple times at the corner of Paul Breaux Avenue and Cooper Drive Wednesday night, according to a release from Lafayette Police spokesperson Cpl. Bridgette Dugas. Officers responded to the scene around 10:50 p.m. and the victim was transported to a local hospital.
Dugas reported the man was listed in stable condition.
No arrests had been made as of Thursday morning, she said.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Lafayette Police Department or Lafayette Crime Stoppers at (337)-232-TIPS.