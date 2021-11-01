In the early morning hours Monday, Lafayette Police officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 400 Block of Woodvale Avenue, according to a statement from LPD.
Once on scene, officers located a male victim who had been shot. The male victim was transported to the hospital and is in stable condition.
Detectives with the Criminal Investigations Division are currently working the case.
If anyone has any information regarding this incident, please contact the Lafayette Police Department or Crime Stoppers at 232-TIPS.