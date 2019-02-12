A 25-year-old Church Point man died Monday night in crash on LA 35 near Homer Richard Road in St. Landry Parish.

Darry Carrington and another person were traveling northbound in a Chevrolet Cavalier around 10 p.m., when the car veered off the right side of the road, hit a culvert in a ditch and overturned, according to a State Police news release.

Police had not determined if Carrington was driving as of Tuesday morning. Neither Carrington nor the other passenger were wearing seatbelts, and both were ejected from the car, according to police. The other person in the vehicle was transported to the hospital with moderate injuries.